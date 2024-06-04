WATCH: White Sox pour five runs on Shōta Imanaga during first Crosstown Classic game

The White Sox brought their biggest bats to Wrigley Field to take on ace pitcher Shōta Imanaga.

And they poured five runs on the Cubs in the first four innings of the game, taking a commanding 5-0 lead before the game entered into a rain delay.

It started with a brutal error from Christopher Morel, who Craig Counsell slotted into third base. That allowed Andrew Vaughn to score while putting two more in scoring position.

That brought up Korey Lee, who drove a ball to the bricks in left field for a double, bringing another two runs home.

Lenyn Sosa put the icing on the cake, blasting a ball to the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer, making the game 5-0 in the fifth inning.

