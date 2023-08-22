Explosion at Titans player Caleb Farley's home leaves his father dead

Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

An overnight explosion leveled Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley's home in Mooresville, N.C., leaving his father dead and another person with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Farley, 24, was seen speaking to authorities at the scene following the explosion, which happened around midnight late Monday night. He was not at the home at the time of the explosion, according to Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene.

Robert M. Farley, Caleb's 61-year-old father, was found dead after a search of the debris.

Iredell County authorities said the 6,391-square-foot, multi-million-dollar residence was ruled a complete loss, as were multiple vehicles that had been parked on site. The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms remained on scene to determine the cause and origin.

Farley played college football at Virginia Tech and was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has played 12 games in his NFL career.