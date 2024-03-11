Former Dolphins star Christian Wilkins agrees to massive 4-year deal with Raiders, reports say

Christian Wilkins is trading in his aqua and orange for silver and black.

The former Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle agreed to a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Wilkins now joins fellow standout Maxx Crosby on a loaded Raiders defensive line.

For the Dolphins, they lose a key piece in the middle of their defense. Additionally, Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 and Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles in November, which could further hinder their D-line to open next season.

Last season, the 28-year-old Wilkins posted a career-high nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits for Miami. He was among the top defensive players on the market this offseason, especially after the pre-free agency signings and tags of Chris Jones, Josh Allen, Justin Madubuike and Brian Burns.

After signing Wilkins, the Raiders' strategy is becoming abundantly clear. They are trying to build a dominant pass-rush to keep up with division rival Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Crosby had 14.5 sacks last season, and the team had 10 QB hits in their Christmas Day win over the Chiefs.

New head coach Antonio Pierce brings a defensive background to Las Vegas, and their first big splash under new general manager Tom Telesco signals an emphasis on that side of the ball.