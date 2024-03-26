These are the highest-paid NFL kickers in 2024 season

The role of the NFL kicker is changing in 2024.

The league on Tuesday reportedly approved new rules for kickoffs, which will see both teams' special team units line up much differently than previous years.

Here's a visual of how it's expected to look on the field:

Here is what it will look like. And will be a lot more fun. https://t.co/JuV7puIEsH pic.twitter.com/zOFpUXSu5E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

So, how kickers strategize on kickoffs will be altering to adjust to the new rule. It'll be a new addition to their skillset along with how well they convert on field-goal attempts.

Here's a look at the highest-paid NFL kickers in the 2024 season, with all data via Spotrac:

Who is the highest-paid NFL kicker in 2024?

Currently, the highest-paid kicker based on annual average value (AAV) in the NFL is Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens at $6 million a year. The 34-year-old vet recently signed a four-year extension through the 2027 season with the team.

Tucker is the NFL’s all-time record holder with a career field goal success rate of 90.2%. He also holds the NFL record for the longest field goal ever when he hit a 66-yard game winner in Detroit in 2021.

Who is the lowest-paid NFL kicker in 2024?

Out of 36 kickers currently on the books in 2024, two are tied with the lowest average salary.

John Parker Romo of the Minnesota Vikings and Jack Podlesny of the Green Bay Packers are each tied at $795,000.

On a surprising note, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is at No. 33 since he makes $898,333 on average over a three-year deal. But the now-29-year-old Aubrey was a rookie last season before emerging by making 36 of 38 field-goal attempts.

Who are the highest-paid NFL kickers in 2024?

Continuing off Tucker's average salary, let's look at the top-10 highest-paid NFL kickers in 2024.

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: $6,000,000

2. Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts: $5,625,000

3. Graham Gano, New York Giants: $5,500,000

4. Ka'imi Fairburn, Houston Texans: $5,300,000

5. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: $5,275,000

6. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: $5,100,000

7. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers: $5,000,000

8. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons: $4,850,000

9. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders: $4,600,000

10. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins: $4,400,000