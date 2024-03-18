Full 2024 NFL Draft order: List of all 257 picks

NFL teams are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, and the order of all 257 picks is set.

The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to a 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers. After that, the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers will round out the top five. Two days and seven rounds later, the draft will conclude when the New York Jets select this year’s Mr. Irrelevant at No. 257.

Of course, the draft order can always change between now and the final selection. The Minnesota Vikings already made a notable move up the board by acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Houston Texans.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is the full 2024 NFL Draft order as of March 18:

Round 1

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE via HOU)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

33. Carolina Panthers

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

42. Houston Texans (from MIN)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from SEA)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from PHI)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI; compensatory pick)

99. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory pick)

100. Washington Commanders (from SF; special compensatory pick)

Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers

102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)

103. New England Patriots

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee Titans

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota Vikings

109. Atlanta Falcons

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas Raiders

113. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN via NYJ)

114. Jacksonville Jaguars

115. Cincinnati Bengals

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO)

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Seattle Seahawks

119. Pittsburgh Steelers

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from LAR via PIT)

121. Denver Broncos (from MIA)

122. Chicago Bears (from PHI)

123. Houston Texans (from CLE)

124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL)

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126. Green Bay Packers

127. Houston Texans

128. Buffalo Bills

129. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. San Francisco 49ers

132. Kansas City Chiefs

133. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

134. Buffalo Bills (compensatory pick)

135. New York Jets (from BAL; compensatory pick)

Round 5

136. Denver Broncos (from CAR via CLE)

137. New England Patriots

138. Arizona Cardinals

139. Washington Commanders

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN)

143. Atlanta Falcons

144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI)

145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ)

146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN via PHI)

147. Denver Broncos

148. Las Vegas Raiders

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

153. Jacksonville Jaguars

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT)

156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI via ARI)

157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE)

158. Miami Dolphins

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL)

160. Buffalo Bills (from GB)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB)

162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

163. Buffalo Bills

164. Detroit Lions

165. Baltimore Ravens

166. New York Giants (from SF via CAR)

167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC)

168. New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick)

169. Green Bay Packers (compensatory pick)

170. New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick)

171. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)

172. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)

173. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory pick)

174. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)

175. New Orleans Saints (compensatory pick)

176. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

Round 6

177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR via JAX)

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from ARI via CAR)

179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)

180. New England Patriots

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee Titans (reacquired through PHI)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI)

185. New York Jets

186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN)

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. Houston Texans (from LV via NE and MIN)

189. Buffalo Bills (from DEN via LAR)

190. New Orleans Saints

191. Indianapolis Colts

192. Seattle Seahawks

193. New England Patriots (from JAX)

194. Cincinnati Bengals

195. Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE)

198. Miami Dolphins

199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI)

200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL via HOU)

201. Detroit Lions (from TB)

202. Green Bay Packers

203. Denver Broncos (from HOU via CLE)

204. Buffalo Bills

205. Detroit Lions

206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL)

207. Denver Broncos (from SF)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC)

209. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)

210. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)

211. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

212. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)

213. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)

214. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)

215. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

216. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)

217. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)

218. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ; (compensatory pick)

219. Green Bay Packers (compensatory pick)

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory pick)

Round 7

221. Tennessee Titans (from CAR)

222. Washington Commanders

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from ARI via HOU)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG)

227. Tennessee Titans

228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ)

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN)

230. Minnesota Vikings (from ATL via CLE and ARI)

231. New England Patriots (from CHI)

232. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN via SF and HOU)

233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV)

234. Indianapolis Colts

235. Seattle Seahawks

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Cincinnati Bengals

238. Houston Texans (from NO)

239. New Orleans Saints (from LAR via DEN)

240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT)

241. Miami Dolphins

242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI)

243. Cleveland Browns

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Green Bay Packers

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247. Houston Texans

248. Buffalo Bills

249. Detroit Lions

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. San Francisco 49ers

252. Kansas City Chiefs

253. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory pick)

254. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)

255. Green Bay Packers (compensatory pick)

256. New York Jets (compensatory pick)

257. New York Jets (compensatory pick)