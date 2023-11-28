How to watch Super Bowl LVIII: Date, TV channel, location and more

Super Bowl LVIII is inching closer.

The matchup in Super Bowl LVII saw the Kansas City Chiefs edge the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

So far in 2023, the Eagles are looking like a team hunting for revenge, while the Chiefs are also in the conversation. The Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, among others, are expected to challenge.

Here's everything to know about the NFL's next ultimate showdown in 2024:

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.

What time will Super Bowl LVIII start?

Kickoff time has not been announced yet, though the Super Bowl has kicked off around 6:30 p.m. ET each year for nearly three decades.

Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the host for Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII on TV

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) will be on the call for their third Super Bowl together.

Where to stream Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Will Super Bowl LVIII be on Nickelodeon?

Along with Super Bowl LVIII being broadcast on CBS, there will be an alternate telecast on Nickelodeon, which will be a more family-friendly version featuring its popular slime and characters.

Who is the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer?

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher is the headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He will also be releasing a new album the same day titled "Coming Home," which will be the ninth in his discography.

How much are Super Bowl LVIII tickets?

As of Nov. 27, tickets to Super Bowl LVIII are more than a pretty penny. Tickets start at $6,500 on SeatGeek, $6,700 on Vivid Seats and $10,000+ on Ticketmaster.