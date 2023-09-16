Jets' Aaron Rodgers targeting playoff return after ‘speed bridge' surgery, per report

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NFL fans may not have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers this season. Key word may.

The New York Jets star quarterback suffered a torn Achilles just four plays into his debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, a highly anticipated debut scarred by a catastrophic second.

But there's a chance he can take the field again should certain aspects line up in his favor.

The first is his surgery recovery. When Rodgers underwent the procedure on Wednesday, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team used an internal brace called an Achilles "speed bridge" on his fully torn left Achilles, NFL.com insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Why does #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers have a potential playoff return in his sights? An innovative surgery procedure to repair his Achilles.



Our in-depth story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/cnf8DWAgvx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

The speed bridge helps the repair process and creates a possible earlier return, the report said, though there are no guarantees. But it is helpful because it enhances the strength of the repair and protects the Achilles from stretching.

The report added the brace can have an athlete fully recover in as little as four months, a significant difference than being out for the whole season.

But in the context of Rodgers, he'd need the Jets, now led by Zach Wilson under center, to qualify for the playoffs -- something the team hasn't done since 2010. The star quarterback also turns 40 in December, so how his body responds to it all will also come into play.

Additionally, the report stated, citing sources, that the "the potential benefits of a much-faster return to the field outweigh risks such as needing a future surgery" for Rodgers.

The Jets will need almost everything to go right between on-field results and Rodgers' rehab. Let's see if there's a miracle in store for a team desperately waiting for one.