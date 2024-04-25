Kirk Cousins' agent reacts to Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins may not have liked that.

The Atlanta Falcons stunned the NFL world with its pick at No. 8 overall on Thursday, taking Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 draft.

It even reportedly left Cousins "a bit stunned," while his agent, Mike McCartney, reacted similarly, via texts revealed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From Kirk Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney on the #Falcons’ selecting QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. pic.twitter.com/XpIpOQn1ua — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 26, 2024

"Yes, it was a big surprise," the text read. "We had no idea this was coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming. We got no heads up.

"Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation."

The Washington quarterback was one of six signal callers taken within the first 12 picks, but his drew the most controversy. Due to his age (24) and injury history (two ACL tears), most thought he'd be a later round pick despite his potential.

Instead, the Falcons, despite signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in the offseason with $100 million guaranteed, seemingly drafted his future replacement despite their plethora of defensive gaps to plug.

The idea of picking a future bridge quarterback early in the draft isn't an entirely new concept. In fact, the Green Bay Packers made it relatively popular with Brett Favre passing the baton to Aaron Rodgers, who then transferred it to Jordan Love.

But the apparent lack of communication involved between all parties makes it an awkward situation, especially with Raheem Morris back as head coach. It'll be something he'll need to resolve swiftly.