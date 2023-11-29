Machine Gun Kelly offers Travis Kelce $500K to leave Chiefs and join Browns

Travis and Jason Kelce had a big-name musical artist on their podcast.

No, not Taylor Swift.

Machine Gun Kelly made an appearance on the Kelce brothers' latest "New Heights" podcast episode that was released on Wednesday. And he came prepared with a recruiting pitch for Travis to join his favorite NFL team.

MGK, who went to high school in the Cleveland suburbs just like the Kelce brothers, called Travis via FaceTime and offered him $500,000 in cash, among other things, to leave the Kansas City Chiefs for the Cleveland Browns.

"I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools -- Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights -- as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on [the Browns' colors]," MGK said.

"You know that was the original dream," Travis responded.

"I'll tell you what, man, that is an intriguing offer, because you know how much we love the East Side of Cleveland," Travis continued. "I'm not gonna lie, situation's pretty good in Kansas City."

"I'm gonna keep my fingers crossed and there is no decision that needs to be made now," MGK replied. "But just know my offer is real and it's on the table."

To recap, MGK's offer included $500K in cash, huge donations to two local high schools, and breakfast and coffee delivery each morning. He also offered to make beats in the Browns' locker room every day.

It's quite the proposal, and Travis did say playing for the Browns was a childhood dream of his. But as Travis also mentioned, he's already in a great situation.

The eight-time Pro Bowler plays with an all-time great quarterback on a perennial contender that's been to three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two of them. Travis, who turned 34 in October, is also under contract with Kansas City for two more seasons beyond this one after inking a four-year, $57.25 million extension back in 2020.

So, despite MGK's best efforts to lure Travis back to his hometown, Chiefs fans probably don't need to worry about losing the star tight end.

"Chiefs Kingdom, you know I love playing for the Kingdom, baby," Travis said after hanging up with MGK. "I don't think I'll ever play anywhere else."

