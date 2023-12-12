NFL clinch tracker: These teams are in the 2023 playoffs

The first ticket to the 2023 NFL playoffs has been punched.

With the New York Giants' win versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

San Francisco had also taken care of business by topping the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 at home, which helped pave the pathway.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are the teams in the mix en route to Super Bowl LVIII:

What teams are in the NFL playoffs in 2023?

The 49ers are the only team after Week 14 to have booked a spot in the playoffs.

What teams can qualify in Week 15?

Along with the 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles each had various scenarios in Week 14 that didn't come to fruition. That could change in Week 15.

What teams are eliminated from the NFL playoffs?

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots became the first two teams to be eliminated from playoff contention. Carolina was eliminated in Week 13 after falling to 1-11 while the Patriots followed suit in Week 14 at 3-10.

For the full elimination tracker, follow here.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The playoffs will begin with the wild card round, which first starts on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the host venue.