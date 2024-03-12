Here are the NFL's highest-paid defensive players in 2024

The opening wave of deals in NFL free agency has included massive contracts for defenders.

The New York Giants reportedly gave pass rusher Brian Burns a five-year, $141 million deal after acquiring him from the Carolina Panthers. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins reportedly left the Miami Dolphins for a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. And the Seattle Seahawks reportedly re-signed defensive end Leonard Williams to a three-year, $64.5 million deal.

Meanwhile, other defensive stars secured big-money deals prior to free agency. The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Chris Jones to a reported five-year, $158.75 deal. The Baltimore Ravens kept Justin Madubuike in town with a reported four-year, $98 million contract. And the Jacksonville Jaguars applied the $24 million franchise tag on pass rusher Josh Allen.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, where do these new deals rank among the largest on the defensive side of the ball? Here's a look at the NFL's highest-paid defenders in terms of average annual salary:

Who are the NFL's highest-paid defensive players?

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa remains the highest-paid defensive player. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year signed a five-year, $170 million deal days before the 2023 season to give him an average salary of $34 million -- the highest for a defensive player in league history.

Chris Jones' new deal will make him the second-highest defensive player, with an average salary of $31.75 million. That figure just beats out Los Angeles Rams three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who has an average salary of $31.6 million.

Brian Burns will now rank fourth among defenders with an average salary of $28.2 million. Right behind Burns is Pittsburgh Steelers one-time Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt with an average salary of $28 million.

Christian Wilkins comes in at sixth ($27.5 million average salary), Justin Madubuike is tied for ninth ($24.5 million), Josh Allen ranks 11th ($24 million) and Leonard Williams rounds out of the top 20 ($21.5 million).

Here's a full look at the 20 highest-paid defensive players by average annual salary, according to Spotrac:

1. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers: $34,000,000

2. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: $31,750,000

3. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams: $31,666,667

4. Brian Burns, OLB, New York Giants: $28,200,000

5. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers: $28,002,750

6. Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders: $27,500,000

7. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers: $27,000,000

8. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns: $25,000,000

T-9. Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears: $24,500,000

T-9. Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens: $24,500,000

11. Josh Allen, OLB, Jacksonville Jaguars: $24,007,000

T-12. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets: $24,000,000

T-12. Rashan Gary, OLB, Green Bay Packers: $24,000,000

T-14. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders: $23,500,000

T-14. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans: $23,500,000

T-14. Khalil Mack, OLB, Los Angeles Chargers: $23,500,000

17. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders: $22,500,000

18. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Miami Dolphins: $22,000,000

19. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants: $21,875,000

20. Leonard Williams, DE, Seattle Seahawks: $21,500,000

NFL free agency hits its unofficial beginning as the franchise tag period gets underway.