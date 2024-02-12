NFL collaborates with New Orleans artist for Super Bowl LIX logo

The Super Bowl logo is getting some NOLA inspiration.

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL revealed its logo for Super Bowl LIX.

The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, and the league commemorated the countdown to the next Super Bowl with a vibrant logo that pays tribute to some of the city’s history.

For the first time ever, the NFL collaborated with a local artist on the creation of a Super Bowl logo.



The artist who created our new logo, Tahj Williams, is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl LIX.



The NFL collaborated with Tahj Williams, a local artist who is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans. Williams used Black Masking Indian methods of beading to build the Super Bowl LIX logo by hand.

The new logo had fans thinking about a recent Super Bowl conspiracy.

Super Bowls LVI and LVII featured two teams whose colors were featured in the logo for those respective games. The Chiefs bucked that trend by keeping the purple-and-black Baltimore Ravens out of Super Bowl LVIII, which featured a red-and-purple logo.

The red in the Super Bowl LIX logo certainly bodes well for the Chiefs as they chase the NFL’s first ever three-peat. After that, the design features so many other colors that cover teams across the league. From a distance, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks fans can get excited about green. But the closer you look at the design, the more yellow, blue and purple pop out.