The best remaining NFL free agents by position

It didn't take long for some of the biggest names in NFL free agency to come off the board.

A flurry of reported activity quickly followed after the legal tampering period opened on Monday.

The Atlanta Falcons reeled in quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Philadelphia Eagles poached running back Saquon Barkley from the rival New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers brought in Josh Jacobs as their new lead back.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Las Vegas Raiders splurged on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Seattle Seahawks retained Leonard Williams, the Houston Texans landed Danielle Hunter and the Packers paid up for safety Xavier McKinney.

So, who are the best players still out on the open market? Here's an updated look at some of the top available free agents at each position:

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill

Joe Flacco

Mason Rudolph

Joshua Dobbs

Carson Wentz

Running back

JK Dobbins

A.J. Dillon

Cordarrelle Patterson

Alexander Mattison

Ezekiel Elliott

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Wide receiver

Calvin Ridley

Marquise Brown

Odell Beckham Jr.

Curtis Samuel

Tyler Boyd

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Tight end

Logan Thomas

Adam Trautman

Austin Hooper

Offensive line

Tyron Smith (T)

Trent Brown (T)

Jonah Williams (T)

Connor Williams (C/G)

Kevin Zeitler (G)

Dalton Risner (G)

Defensive line

Chase Young (DE)

Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)

Arik Armstead (DT)

D.J. Reader (DT)

Sheldon Rankins (DT)

Linebacker

Devin White

Bobby Wagner

Tyrel Dodson

Jerome Baker

Oren Burks

Safety

Kamren Curl

Justin Simmons

Julian Blackmon

Jamal Adams

Jordan Fuller

Jordan Whitehead

Quandre Diggs

Micah Hyde

Eddie Jackson

Cornerback