Packers expected to make Jordan Love one of NFL's highest-paid QBs, report says

The Packers certainly love themselves a good quarterback.

From years of fielding Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay may have struck gold yet again with Jordan Love.

A 2020 first-round draft pick, Love finally took over the reins from Rodgers after he was traded to the New York Jets. And the 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar first year, one that could see him getting paid soon as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Green Bay is expected to make Love one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers are expected to make Jordan Love one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, per @AdamSchefter



Love will be eligible for a contract extension in May. pic.twitter.com/cBfUAUdCsY — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) January 21, 2024

Schefter on a "SportsCenter" appearance Sunday noted that Love isn't eligible to pen a new deal until May since the two sides renegotiated his current deal during that period.

"But [Love is] going to want to get a deal done; [the Packers are] going to want to get a deal done," Schefter said, via Bleacher Report. "And if and when they both get together to get that deal done in May, or shortly thereafter, it is expected to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the game because that's the way that he played and they're going to want to lock him up and make sure that he's not leaving Green Bay."

Love last May agreed to a one-year, maximum $22.5 million extension that preceded a $20.2 million fifth-year option, according to Spotrac. The deal included $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

The Utah State product played all 17 games this season, throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 picks on a 64.2 completion rate (579 attempts).

After a 2-5 start, he led Green Bay's remarkable turnaround to earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The Packers then stunned the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys 48-32 on the road before just falling short 24-21 at the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

In his first postseason, Love threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns and two picks on a 67.3 completion rate (55 attempts). Both of his picks came against the 49ers, including one on Green Bay's final drive, but he proved he could hang against the best defenses despite anchoring the youngest team in the league.

It's not yet known how much Love could earn on his next deal, but, for context, only five quarterbacks surpass the $50 million threshold in average annual salary: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow ($55 million), Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts ($51 million); Jets' Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million).