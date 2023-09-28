Packers fan pours beer on Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown after ‘Lambeau Leap'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had beer poured on him by a Green Bay Packers fan during Thursday Night Football.
In the opening quarter at Lambeau Field, Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a wide-open St. Brown for a 24-yard touchdown.
To celebrate the score, St. Brown found some Lions fans seated in the first row and did a "Lambeau Leap" into the stands. But while he was in the crowd, a Packers fan reached over and dumped beer on St. Brown's helmet.
St. Brown's second touchdown of the season helped the Lions take an early 7-3 lead over their NFC North rival. It also started a stretch of 27 unanswered for Detroit as it took a commanding 27-3 lead into halftime.