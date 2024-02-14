What was supposed to be a day of celebration in Kansas City on Wednesday turned into one of tragedy.

A fatal shooting occurred at the conclusion of the Kanas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship parade celebration. The shooting, which happened outside of Union Station, left at least one person dead and more than 20 with gunshot wounds, according to officials.

There were at least 22 gunshot victims, officials said. Eight of the injured sustained "immediately life-threatening injuries," seven had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries, according to officials.

Three individuals have been detained, officials said. The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

NBC News reported, citing three law enforcement officials briefed on the incident, that the shooting appears to be criminal in nature and not terrorism based on a preliminary investigation.

The Chiefs said all players, coaches and staff, along with their families, are accounted for and safe.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the team said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The NFL released the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kanas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel."

Stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were among several Chiefs players who took to social media to offer their condolences to those affected by the shooting:

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Get the hate out y’all hearts!! Praying for the Kingdom 🙏🏽 — Trent McDuffie (@trent_mcduffie) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) February 14, 2024

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024

Prayers Kansas City ❤️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone involved. https://t.co/C0fxgsfm4n — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) February 14, 2024

Damn KC Praying for the families 🙏🏾 — Jody 2x (@notyourjody) February 14, 2024

Prayers for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws ? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough ? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT. — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 14, 2024

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

Praying for all the victims and families that just wanted to come show support for the kingdom🫶🏽 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) February 14, 2024

Heartbroken would be an understatement. Sending thoughts and prayers to those families affected at the parade 🙏🏾 — Prince Tega👑 (@tega441) February 15, 2024