Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announced

A fresh set of stars are headed to Canton, Ohio.
Seven players were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Thursday.
Fifteen finalists were initially revealed on Dec. 27, 2023, which led to this moment.
Here's a look at the next group who will be enshrined forever in Canton:
Who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024?
Seven players were named to Canton in 2024. Here's the full list:
- DE/OLB Dwight Freeney — 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions
- PR/KR/WR Devin Hester — 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens
- LB Patrick Willis — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- WR Andre Johnson — 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
- DE Julius Peppers — 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers
- LB Randy Gradishar: 1974-1983 Denver Broncos (senior finalist)
- DT Steve McMichael: 1980 New England Patriots, 1981-1993 Chicago Bears, 1994 Green Bay Packers (senior finalist)
Which Class of 2024 finalists were in their first year of eligibility?
Tight end Antonio Gates and defensive end Julius Peppers were the two players in their first year of eligibility.
Which Class of 2024 finalist has waited the longest to be enshrined?
Defensive back Eric Allen, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Raiders, was in his 18th year of eligibility. Allen's wait will continue.
When will the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 be enshrined?
The Class of 2024 will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.