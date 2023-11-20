Report: Jets will start Tim Boyle on Black Friday vs. Dolphins, Zach Wilson benched

Tim Boyle of the New York Jets throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The New York Jets are shopping for a new quarterback this Black Friday.

Tim Boyle reportedly will start under center in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins, with Zach Wilson heading to the bench. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Source: The #Jets will start Tim Boyle at QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Wilson started the last nine games for New York after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the opening drive of Week 1. The former No. 2 overall pick has posted 1,944 passing yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 73.8 quarterback rating.

Wilson was benched for Boyle in the second half of Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, which was the first sign that a change could be coming. Up until this point, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has repeatedly stood by the former first-rounder even as the offense went 41 straight drives without a touchdown from Week 8 to 11.

In relief of Wilson on Sunday, Boyle didn't inspire much confidence. The Connecticut native went 7 of 14 for 33 yards and an interception in the final three drives of the lopsided loss.

Boyle, 29, went undrafted out of UConn and Eastern Kentucky in 2018 before joining Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. He didn't start a game in three seasons for Green Bay, but made three starts for the Detroit Lions in 2021 (0-3 record, 61 for 94, 526 yards, three touchdowns, six interceptions).

After spending last season with the Chicago Bears, Boyle signed with the Jets in April. He was released in August before being re-signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster when Rodgers went down.

Boyle and the 4-6 Jets will now host the 7-3 Dolphins in the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, set for Friday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.