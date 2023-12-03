Simone Biles attends husband Jonathan Owens' Packers game vs. Chiefs

Taylor Swift wasn't the only star supporting her romantic interest on Sunday Night Football.

Star gymnast and Olympian Simone Biles was in attendance at Lambeau Field to cheer on her husband, Jonathan Owens, as the Green Bay Packers safety got ready to play Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simone Biles wishes husband Jonathan Owens luck before the game! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/p8wZd9UEoJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 4, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Biles and Owens got married earlier this year, once at a courthouse and again at a destination wedding.

Biles went viral on Thanksgiving for celebrating Owens' first NFL touchdown versus the Detroit Lions, which was a fumble return for a touchdown.

THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO! https://t.co/baxxoePhpB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 23, 2023

Swift was also in attendance on the Chiefs side, supporting star tight end Kelce as she's done often throughout the season since their rumored relationship dominated headlines.

Let's see which of the two stars has a happy ending to the night.