Simone Biles celebrates husband's first career NFL touchdown on Thanksgiving

The Green Bay Packers got out to a roaring start on Thanksgiving, and no one was more excited about it than Simone Biles.

The Olympic champion took to social media to celebrate her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens, scoring his first career NFL touchdown early in the team's game against the Detroit Lions.

THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO! https://t.co/baxxoePhpB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 23, 2023

Packers defensive end Rashan Gary hit Lions quarterback Jared Goff as he was trying to throw late in the first quarter. Owens scooped up the ball and ran it in to give Green Bay a 20-6 lead.

Owens is in his first year with the Packers after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans. He had one interception and one fumble recovery in his career headed into Thursday's game, and now he has gotten into the endzone.

Biles and Owens got married earlier this year, once at a courthouse and again at a destination wedding.