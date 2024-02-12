The Biscuit will have to rise in another kitchen. The Steelers announced on Monday that they released quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

We have released P Pressley Harvin III, OL Chukwuma Okorafor and QB Mitch Trubisky. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/pzqhlZFccq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 12, 2024

Trubisky signed with the Steelers in 2022 and won the team’s starting job over rookie Kenny Pickett to start the season. But Trubisky struggled in his first month with the team and was benched in favor of Pickett partway through their Week 4 game that year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He got another chance to start in 2023 when Pickett suffered an ankle injury, but he struggled again and was benched again, this time for Mason Rudolph.

Over Trubisky’s two seasons in Pittsburgh he started seven games, and led the Steelers to a 2-5 record in those games. He completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,884 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 35 carries for 92 yards and four scores.

The Bears drafted Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft and made him the starter in Week 5 of his rookie season. He never lived up to his draft billing in Chicago and the team declined his fifth year option. When his rookie contract expired, he signed a free agent contract to backup Josh Allen on the Bills where he rebuilt some of his cachet in the league.

In four seasons with the Bears, Trubisky had a 29-21 record, completed 64% of his passes for 10,609 yards for 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. As a rusher he had 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned one Pro Bowl nod in 2018.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.