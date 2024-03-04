It was an emotional day for Jason Kelce, but it appears he wasn't the only one crying at the press conference where he announced his retirement Monday.

Sitting in the front row at the event was his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who, despite wearing sunglasses inside the auditorium, could be seen wiping away tears.

After 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-year-old Jason Kelce officially called it quits Monday at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex, ending a career in which he became not only one of the great centers of his era who played a key role in the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship but a beloved Philly personality and popular podcast host.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Let’s see how long this lasts,” said Kelce, wearing a sleeveless Eagles T-shirt, before he burst into tears and needed several moments to compose himself at a news conference attended by his parents, Ed and Donna, and brother. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sat behind reporters.

Kelce needed 45 minutes to recount his career from his childhood in Ohio to his final days with the Eagles through tears, laughter and many thanks to his biggest influences before he finally announced he was retiring.

“I have been the underdog my entire career,” he said. “And I mean this when I say it, I still wish I was.”

Kelce is the older brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two played each other in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and also co-host a podcast. It was a highlight Jason Kelce made sure to note in his speech.

“I won’t forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicted feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly, for myself and for my teammates, and at the same time, the amount of pride I had for my brother, who climbed the mountaintop once again," he said.

Jason attended the Chiefs' playoff game in frigid Buffalo temperatures in this season's playoffs. He ripped off his shirt and chugged beers as he sat in a suite with Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

And in a more subdued fashion, it was now time for Travis Kelce to support his brother.

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference.



A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024