Vikings draft Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with No. 10 overall pick

The Vikings have their next franchise quarterback.

After trading with the New York Jets to swap spots, Minnesota chose Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick during Thursday's draft.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCarthy will replace Kirk Cousins, who signed a lucrative deal to join the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. Sam Darnold was also signed as a free agent on a one-year deal.

In exchange for the No. 10 pick, New York received Nos. 11, 129 (Round 4) and 157 (Round 5) overall. Minnesota also received the No. 203 overall pick in the sixth round.

McCarthy became the fifth quarterback taken in the top 10 after Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Drake Maye (New England Patriots) and Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons).

The 21-year-old McCarthy is coming off a season in which he won the national championship as the starter for the Wolverines.

In his third and final season, McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards on a 9.0 average and 72.3 completion percentage. He also recorded 22 passing touchdowns and four picks.

With ties to the Village of La Grange Park in Chicago, McCarthy will now get to play in the city -- but as a divisional rival.

Minnesota is coming off a 7-10 season, with Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson (rehabbing from ACL injury) highlighting the skill players on the roster.