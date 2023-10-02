Who is playing in NFL's Week 5? Here is the full schedule

Only two unbeaten teams remain going into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. And they might just be the two best units in the league.

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, who formed the recent NFC Championship Game matchup, are 4-0 going into a week that will surely test them.

But first, bye weeks will start this week with four teams: the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

The action will start with the Chicago Bears (0-4) at the Washington Commanders (2-2) for Thursday Night Football before the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) and Buffalo Bills (3-1) kick things off early Sunday morning in London.

Following that, the early window will feature the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in a matchup of two 2-2 AFC South competitors while the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (2-2) in an AFC North affair.

In the late window, the Eagles will head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (2-2) in what should be an intriguing test to their 4-0 start while the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) will attempt to break their cold streak on the road vs. the Arizona Cardinals (1-3).

Sunday Night Football has the most anticipated matchup of the week as the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will head to the Bay Area to meet the unbeaten 49ers. Both teams are coming off of dominant home wins, so there will surely be fireworks in this one.

The week will conclude with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Monday Night Football.

Here is the full schedule for Week 5 in the NFL: