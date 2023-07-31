The New York Jets now have around 35 million examples of Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the franchise.

The four-time NFL MVP agreed to a restructured two-year, $75 million deal with the Jets last week. The new contract saw him cough up around $35 million of the roughly $110 million in future guaranteed money he was previously owed.

So, why did Rodgers decide to take such a massive pay cut with his new team?

"It was the right thing that made me feel best," Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King.

“I thought it was important they knew how committed I was. And in my conversations with [Jets general manager Joe Douglas], he has made it very clear the vision for the football team.

“... This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades — way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now. I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we’d be able to get him. I’m very happy with the contract. I feel great about it.”

The Jets acquired Rodgers, along with a 2023 fifth-rounder, from the Packers in exchange for a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays in 2023. The two teams also swapped 2023 first-rounders, which saw New York drop from No. 13 to No. 15.

Rodgers, who has racked up $306.6 million in career earnings, agreed to a three-year, $150.8 million deal with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. He was previously the NFL's fourth-highest-paid player with an average annual salary of around $50 million. He dropped down to a tie for 12th at $37.5 million following the restructure.

According to Over the Cap, the Jets currently have close to $16 million in cap space. And some of that money could be used to sign a new weapon for Rodgers, as New York hosted four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook for a free-agent visit last week.

