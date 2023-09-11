Xavier Gipson returns 65-yard punt in OT for Jets win vs. Bills

The New York Jets began their season opener in despair. It ended in jubilation.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a likely Achilles injury just four plays into his debut in the first quarter.

Zach Wilson entered the game, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills led 13-3 at the interval. But Wilson and Co. rallied to take a 16-13 lead before Buffalo tied the game at the buzzer with a Tyler Bass field goal.

That set the stage for a storybook overtime ending. With Allen and the Bills punting to New York after a failed opening possession, rookie Xavier Gipson fielded the kick and returned it 65 yards to the house.

There were shouts from the Bills about a missed tripping call towards the end of the return, but it was not called and the game ended.

Head coach Robert Saleh said postgame that he expects Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2021, to become the starter for the rest of the season with Rodgers' injury "not good." An MRI will confirm the extent of the injury soon.

Gipson, who came out of Stephen F. Austin after a three-year stint, went undrafted in 2023. It took him just one week to create a moment that'll last forever.