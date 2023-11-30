10 observations: Blackhawks routed by Red Wings, still searching for consecutive wins

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

DETROIT — The Chicago Blackhawks were routed by the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks are approaching the two-month mark and they're still looking for consecutive wins. I really thought this would be the game they'd do it. Detroit got back home very late and was playing in the second of a back to back. But no dice.

2. The Blackhawks allowed their fourth shorthanded goal of the season, which is tied for second-most in the NHL. Only Carolina (five) has given up more. It happened on Chicago's first power-play of the game, too, just 19 seconds in.

3. Connor Bedard was probably disappointed with himself for his role in Detroit scoring the shorthanded goal to open the game. He made up for it by delivering a nifty pass to Lukas Reichel, who scored his second of the season to tie things up at 1-1 in the first period.

Connor Bedard with the backhand pass to Lukas Reichel, who scores on the power play for his second goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/EnScC4ancZ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 1, 2023

4. I love how Bedard wears his emotions on his sleeve. He had quite a few chances in this game and probably should've had three or four points. At one point, he smashed his stick along the boards after a failed power play. In the third period, he was robbed by Alex Lyon on what I thought was going to be a sure goal. It's amazing how he doesn't let the carry over into his next shift.

Connor Bedard smashes his stick along the boards after another failed power play. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/b8kpM1swKB — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 1, 2023

5. Wyatt Kaiser is a solid young player. He'll have a good NHL career. I don't think he'll want to rewatch the first Robby Fabbri goal, who danced around the Chicago defenseman and scored to put Detroit ahead 2-1.

What a goal by Robby Fabbri, who undresses Wyatt Kaiser. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/0r7jzGK9DQ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 1, 2023

6. Klim Kostin was hit with a 10-minute misconduct in the second period after he tried shoving Connor Murphy's face into the ice. Kostin wasn't happy with the hit on Andrew Copp, and I think he was even more annoyed with Murphy for going down easily on the cross-check, which drew a penalty. Still no excuse to lose your cool and force somebody's head into the ice.

Klim Kostin is slapped with a 10-minute misconduct after he tries shoving Connor Murphy's face into the ice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/MQF8WcbEeI — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 1, 2023

7. Taylor Raddysh is a smart hockey player. He does some little things on the ice that shows he's got a strong hockey IQ. For example, he's almost always the first guy to dart to the bench when a power play is winding down so the Blackhawks don't get caught with only one defenseman on the ice at even strength. His awareness level is high.

8. Alex DeBrincat picked up an assist, led all skaters with six shots on goal, and is on pace to flirt with a point-per-game this season. He's also projected to hit the 40-plus-goal mark for the third time in his NHL career. I think he'll score 50 this season. And with a certain former teammate of his set to join him soon, I like his chances even more. Happy for him and his family that he's found a new home with the Red Wings, his hometown team.

9. Patrick Kane did not play against his former team, although I'm sure he would've loved to. The Red Wings want him to get a few practices under his belt and acclimated to his new teammates and system. I don't blame them. Circle your calendar for Feb. 25, which will be his first game at the United Center as an opponent. Kane's not sure what his emotions will be like that day.

10. Corey Perry released a statement for the first time since having his contract terminated by Chicago for code of conduct reasons. He said he has started working with mental health and substance abuse experts to "discuss my struggles with alcohol." Read the full statement here.

