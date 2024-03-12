10 observations: Connor Bedard, Blackhawks' power play stays hot in win over Ducks

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks rolled past the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 on Tuesday at the United Center.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. This was one of the Blackhawks' best all-around games of the season. Even when they trailed both times, it still felt like they were in control. Solid effort, and the second straight game they put up seven goals.

2. The Blackhawks scored four power play goals on six opportunities; they've scored more than one power-play goal in a game for the third time in four games after doing that only once in their first 62 contests. The power play is on fire right now, which is a terrific sign.

3. Connor Bedard put up a career-high five points (one goal, four assists) for the second consecutive game. Nick Foligno registered four assists. And Philipp Kurashev had two goals and two assists. The three of them were the three starts of the game. That trio was money.

4. The Blackhawks recorded 19 shots on goal in the first period. For context, there have been four games this season where they had 19 or fewer shots total in a game. Even though it was a 1-1 tie through 20 minutes, it was probably one of their best opening frames of the season.

5. Andreas Athanasiou returned to the lineup after missing the last 53 games with a groin injury. He had five shot attempts and two shots on goal in the first period alone, adding an assist on Ryan Donato's power-play goal. He didn't look rusty at all. His speed was so noticeable early on.

6. Chaos ensued in the third period when Ducks goaltender John Gibson skated across center ice to try scrapping with Petr Mrazek, who stepped in to defend MacKenzie Entwistle after Radko Gudas started throwing a few bunches when Entwistle was on the ground. It was an entertaining moment in the game, with the Blackhawks leading 6-2 at that point.

Josh Gibson just tried to dance with Petr Mrazek 😳 pic.twitter.com/uiwcss0a77 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) March 13, 2024

7. Seth Jones left the game midway through the third period. I'm not sure what happened. He scored his third goal in four games earlier in the game and finished with eight shot attempts.

8. The Ducks and Blackhawks went into this game as the 30th and 32nd teams in the NHL standings. I doubt the Blackhawks will catch the Ducks, who are eight points ahead of them with a game in hand. The Blackhawks will likely end up with a Top 4 pick.

9. The Blackhawks won back-to-back games for just the second time all season. They haven't won three in a row yet though. Can they get it done on Friday vs. Los Angeles?

10. Landon Slaggert joined the team for morning skate after signing a two-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday. The tentative plan is for him to make his NHL debut on Friday vs. Los Angeles.

