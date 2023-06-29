Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Tampa Bay for 7th-round pick in 2024

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired the negotiating rights to forward Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Perry, 38, racked up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 81 games last season for the Lightning. He's an 18-year veteran who has played four different teams to this point.

Perry is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, which means he can sign with any team he chooses on Saturday if he doesn't elect to sign with Chicago. But the Blackhawks are hoping to lock him up on a one-year deal, and GM Kyle Davidson acknowledged he's already begun preliminary discussion with Perry's representatives.

"We’re going to try and get him signed," Davidson said. "We’ll see where that goes in the next day or two. I think what he can bring — similar to Nick Foligno — amazing veteran presence, been in the league quite some time, knows what it takes to win, knows how to be a great professional."

No doubt at this point in Perry's career, he's looking for an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. The Blackhawks don't offer him the best chance to do that, but what they can offer is ice time and a higher dollar amount than any other team for cap reasons. It would probably be understood, too, that Perry would eventually be flipped at the trade deadline to give him a chance to chase another championship.

Perry could also potentially reunite with Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, who was Montreal assistant coach during Perry's time with the Canadiens.

"Luke was with him in Montreal and saw how he worked with some of their young players," Davidson said. "He appreciated that, was a great benefit in what Corey did, so we’re going to try to extract some of that benefit as well."

Perry wearing a Blackhawks jersey, of course, would be a strange sight, given the rivalry Chicago and Anaheim had during the dynasty era. Davidson understands that would probably take some time getting used to.

"Probably a guy you hate to play against, you love to have on your team," Davidson said. "That’s how we hope it’ll play out."

