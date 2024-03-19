Blackhawks' Colin Blackwell exits Tuesday's game with apparent injury

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell left Tuesday's game in the third period with an apparent injury, and he did not return.

The play happened at the 11:24 mark of the final frame after Blackwell took a hit from Kevin Fiala along the boards. He stayed down for a while and appeared to be in some real discomfort before skating to the locker room under his own power while holding his chest area.

Colin Blackwell goes to the dressing room after taking a hit along the boards. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/dNmgYXbHFV — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 20, 2024

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said he wasn't sure what Blackwell's status was. They'll likely know more on Wednesday.

"I haven't been updated on Blackie yet," Richardson said. "I saw him skate off which was great. I'm hoping it's nothing serious. He's a tough dude, so I'm sure he'll be back if he can."

You just hate it for Blackwell, who underwent sports hernia surgery on March 22 — almost a year to the day — and missed the next 10 months. He had a long and grueling road back that's been well-documented.

Blackwell has been a spark plug for the Blackhawks this season and recently scored his first career NHL hat trick. His line with Joey Anderson and Jason Dickinson has been one of the team's most consistent trios in the second half and has often been tasked with matching up against the opponents' top line.

The Blackhawks visit the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday before concluded the three-game road trip in San Jose on Saturday.

