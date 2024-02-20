Blackhawks' Connor Bedard ‘pumped' for Patrick Kane's return to Chicago

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane is scheduled to make his United Center return on Sunday for the first time as a visitor when he and his new Detroit Red Wings team come to town.

Count Connor Bedard as someone who's looking forward to the ovation No. 88 will get throughout the night.

"I’m just pumped for the video tribute," Bedard said. "I think it’s going to be pretty nasty. He had some sick highlights here. I’ve watched every one of his mix tapes probably 100 times, with his stuff. I’m pumped for that.

"For him, it’s going to be a pretty special night with Cheli getting the jersey, too. It’s going to be a cool night, for sure."

Bedard gave a nod to Kane in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship when he did the heartbreaker celebration after scoring a highlight-reel goal in overtime to send Team Canada to the semifinal.

Connor Bedard sends Team Canada to the semifinals with a highlight-reel overtime goal and does the Patrick Kane heartbreaker celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ccv0WRqfgd — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2023

Bedard isn't surprised players and kids are still doing it, more than a decade later.

"I think you kind of pioneer something, and it’s pretty cool, so whenever someone does it, it’s always traced back to him which I think is pretty sweet," Bedard said. "He's had some cool cellys in his years. He’s an icon in the game, he’s someone that is going to be remembered forever and he’s still playing at such an elite level, I think he’s still like a point per game and buzzing on that team.

"I mean, I love watching him play, I’ve been following what he does for the last, whatever, 10, 20 years, my whole life — not 20 *laughs* — but yeah, he’s a fun guy to watch."

