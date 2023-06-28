Connor Bedard on starting his NHL career vs. ‘idol' Sidney Crosby, Penguins

The Chicago Blackhawks will open their 2023-24 season with a lengthy road trip, but it’s the first game of that journey that stands out to No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard.

Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom who was selected by the Blackhawks on Wednesday night, says that his goal is simply to make the team’s roster right now, but if he does, then he has the team’s opening game against the Pittsburgh Penguins circled on his calendar.

Why is that? Because it just so happens that his favorite player growing up was Sidney Crosby.

“I’ve got to make it first, but that’s unreal,” he told ESPN. “He’s been my favorite player growing up and an idol of mine. If that happens, you can’t script it any better.”

The day is finally here. The Blackhawks have finally drafted Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

There is plenty that Crosby and Bedard share in common. Crosby was a highly-touted prospect out of Cole Harbour, and it was widely-known that he would be taken No. 1 in the draft when he came out.

The Penguins got him, and needless to say, history has been kind. Crosby has won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins, racking up 550 goals and 952 assists in 1,190 games.

Few prospects since have come with that much hype, but Bedard certainly qualifies after he scored 71 goals and racked up 72 assists with the Regina Pats.

Bedard is a virtual lock to make the Blackhawks’ roster this fall, but says his primary goal right now is to “make the team” out of training camp.