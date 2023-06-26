How to watch NBC Sports Chicago's NHL Draft coverage

The Chicago Blackhawks own the No. 1 pick in Wednesday’s NHL Draft, and NBC Sports Chicago has you covered throughout the draft as the team makes its selections.

Here’s how you can catch our live draft special on Wednesday night, as well as additional recap shows on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday –

Blackhawks Draft Night Live, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com, will air beginning at 6:30 p.m., just after the team makes the first-overall selection in the draft.

Blackhawks pre and postgame show host Pat Boyle will anchor the one-hour special, which will feature in-depth analysis and details on the No. 1 selection, as well as highlights of the event in Nashville.

Boyle will be joined by Blackhawks play-by-play voice Chris Vosters and color analyst Darren Pang. Caley Chelios will also join the broadcast, as will Blackhawks legends Denis Savard and Steve Larmer.

Adam Burish, Ben Eager and Bryan Bickell, all of whom played for the team during their Stanley Cup run in the 2010’s, will also be involved in the broadcast.

Legendary broadcaster and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Foley will join the telecast.

Finally, Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis will provide live coverage from Nashville.

The show will be available on NBC Sports Chicago, but it will also be available on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, as well as platforms like Peacock, Samsung V Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV.

Information on how to find those streaming channels can be found here.

The show can also be viewed on the NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Chicago websites and mobile apps.

Thursday –

At 6 p.m., or immediately following White Sox Postgame Live, Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios will host the “Blackhawks Draft Recap” television special.

The show will feature reports from Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis, as well as a scheduled interview with GM Kyle Davidson and more details from the second and final day of the draft.

Friday –

At 5 p.m., Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios will host “Blackhawks Class of 23,” with a live press conference at Fifth Third Arena to introduce fans to the newest members of the Blackhawks.

The show will also feature plenty of analysis on the team’s draft performance, and what it means moving forward.

More content, including podcasts, can also be found on the station’s websites.