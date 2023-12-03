Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel will be a healthy scratch vs. Minnesota

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel will be a healthy scratch in Sunday's afternoon game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Reichel, 21, has only six points (two goals, four assists) in 22 games this season. His -17 rating ranks last on the team.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson told reporters. "But we need more from him."

Cole Guttman will draw into the lineup after he missed the last few games with an injury. Anthony Beauvillier, who had a solid debut with the Blackhawks in Winnipeg on Saturday, did not travel with the team to Minnesota due to visa issues.

The Blackhawks have tried moving Reichel from center to wing to free him up a bit and lessen his responsibilities, but the production just hasn't been there this season. He probably needs a reset.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.