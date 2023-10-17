On Monday, Blackhawks CEO and Chairman Danny Wirtz announced the installation of "Rocky's Bar" in the United Center to honor his late father and the former Chairman of the Blackhawks, Rocky Wirtz.

"We've been thinking about ways to honor his legacy and bring his spirit to life," Wirtz said in front of the soon-to-be bar. "And no better way than to build out a space that brings people together that allows for good times, good cheer and to carry on the legacy of my dad, Rocky Wirtz."

Rocky's Bar will be located outside of section 119, Wirtz's favorite place to watch a game. Danny mentioned his "legendary folding chair" is outside the section and the bar.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Wirtz Corporation partners with beverage companies and has a strong standing in the hospitality market. Therefore, they plan to implement a number of quality beverages, some tailored to Rocky's memory. That includes Old Fashioned, Margaritas, Manhattans, Moscow Mules, and more, according to the press release.

Speaking of beverages, the United Center announced several new options for the upcoming Bulls and Blackhawks season. The Bull & Goose Craft Beer is a newly developed beer made in collaboration between the Goose Island Beer Company and the Chicago Bulls. It's a light, crisp ale.

Goose Island's Blackhawks Pale Ale will make its return for a second season, too.

Wirtz, 70, died in late July. He was the fifth principal. owner of the Blackhawks in franchise history, taking over the team in 2007 from his father, Bill Wirtz.

The Blackhawks plan to honor his memory in several ways, starting with a bar in the United Center.

"We think it's gonna be an amazing space to experience some great beverages, some really delicious bar snacks and, of course, tell a story or two of my late father Rocky Wirtz," Danny Wirtz said.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.