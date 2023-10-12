The Blackhawks shattered a second-straight viewership record from the second game of the season.

Their game against the Bruins on Wednesday night secured the most viewers for a regular season game on TNT's network. The Blackhawks followed up their 1.43 million viewers from their season opener with another 917,000 viewers for their second game.

Connor Bedard....



Blackhawks-Penguins (ESPN): 1.43 million viewers.



(Largest audience for a regular season NHL game on cable, excluding the Winter Classic, per @paulsen_smw).



Blackhawks-Bruins (TNT): 917,000 viewers.



(Most-watched reg season NHL game on TNT excluding WC). — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 12, 2023

Bedard has grabbed so much attention that Bleacher Report streamed an iso-shot of Bedard during Wednesday's game for the entirety of the contest. Bedard scored his first NHL goal in the first period of that game, but the Hawks fell to the Bruins, 3-1.

The Blackhawks will play their next game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday live on NBC Sports Chicago.

