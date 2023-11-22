Blackhawks' Connor Bedard joins exclusive company after hitting 10-goal mark

Connor Bedard joined some more exclusive company on Wednesday after hitting the double-digit mark in just his 17th game of the season.

Bedard put Chicago on the board in the first period thanks to that lethal shot of his to end a three-game goal drought.

Among players 18 years or younger in NHL history, Bedard has reached the 10-goal mark in the third-fastest fashion. Only Patrik Laine (14 games) and Steve Yzerman (15) have reached the plateau quicker.

With 10 goals in just 17 NHL games played, Connor Bedard joins some exclusive company. 🔟 pic.twitter.com/UD8V6B0pHl — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2023

Alex Ovechkin (14 games) and Eric Lindros (16) are the only other two No. 1 overall picks to hit the 10-goal mark faster than Bedard.

