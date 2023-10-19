The Blackhawks finally released the first episode of their insider YouTube series, "Every Shift." This is the second season they're producing episodes for the series.

Last season's episodes included several intriguing watches. Most notably, they produced an episode dedicated to the NHL trade deadline and an inside look at when the Blackhawks traded Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.

The first episode included several key moments from training camp and preseason. Take a look.

The episode included a captivating number of inside looks at the team over the preseason.

They showed the moments Kyle Davidson and Luke Richardson told Alex Vlasic, Lukas Reichel, Wyatt Kaiser and Kevin Korchinski they made the roster.

Inside interviews with Corey Perry and his first days in Chicago.

And, of course, footage of Connor Bedard on the ice. They showed some mic 'd-up moments of him at Fifth-Third Arena, which he joked weren't very usable due to his profanity. His first media sessions. And his iconic faceoff against his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby.

If you haven't yet, check out the episode on YouTube. And stay tuned all season for more episodes like this one.

