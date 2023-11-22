Blackhawks to host ‘Best Day Ever' game Sunday vs. Blues

Grab the kids and head over to the United Center for the "Best Day Ever" this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Chicago Blackhawks are launching a youth-focused celebration with special activities and entertainment geared at fans of all ages on Sunday Nov. 26 when the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues.

"With entertainment for our next generation of fans at the forefront of this series of games, the team looks forward to building their love of hockey for years to come," Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Blackhawks, said in a statement.

The festivities will include youth entertainment hosts, along with a youth public address announcer and a youth organist. During the game, the jumbotron will display educational graphics to teach kids about the game of hockey. Select TV timeouts will feature kid-friendly segments and interactive games on the jumbotron, and at intermission, fans can jam out to DJ Arman and drummer Mason Tucker. The Blackhawks Ice Crew will be joined by high school hockey players, and two teenage fans will have an opportunity to shadow the referees before the game.

Additionally, the Blackhawks will be launching a revamped Kids Club, which fans can sign up for along the 100-level concourse or online.

The United Center Atrium will open at 10:30 a.m. with special activities, including a pancake artist, DJ, puppy pen, creative station, gaming station, balloon artist and more. And, of course, there will be plenty of holiday cheer.

While Sunday marks the first installment of the "Best Day Ever" game series at the United Center, the celebration will take place across four other Saturday and Sunday afternoon games throughout the season. Those dates include:

Jan. 7 vs. the Calgary Flames

Feb. 17 vs. the Ottawa Senators

March 10 vs the Arizona Coyotes

April 7 vs the Minnesota Wild

