During the Blackhawks-Bruins game --- the Hawks' second game of the year --- Bleacher Report streamed an iso-camera solely aimed at Connor Bedard.

Here are the highlights they compiled from Bedard's second game in the NHL.

🚨 CONNOR BEDARD HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3NGJNxNBd5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bedard scored the first goal of his NHL career in this game. The iso-camera provides an awesome shot of Bedard hustling to his missed shot behind the net, wrapping around the goal and throwing it in the goal.

He played 21:44 on the ice, getting about 4:29 while on the power play. He went 6-of-12 in faceoffs and took six shots, scoring the team's lone goal.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.