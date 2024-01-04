Connor Bedard becomes youngest All-Star in NHL history

Connor Bedard's highly-anticipated rookie campaign is already one for the history books.

On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks' star forward was named to the NHL's All-Star Game roster, making him the youngest All-Star selection in league history at 18 years and 171 days old. When the game is played, he'll be 18 years and 201 days old. Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner previously held the title when he represented the Carolina Hurricane in the 2011 All-Star Game at 18 years and 259 days old.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has appeared in 37 games for the Blackhawks, scoring 15 goals and dishing out 18 assists. He leads the team in both categories, averaging 19:30 of ice time per game to lead the club’s forwards.

He was named the league’s Rookie of the Month in both November and December.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3. The skills competition will take place on Feb. 2, with the All-Star Draft occurring on Feb. 1.

The player who accumulates the most points in the skills competition will earn a cool $1 million.

