Connor Bedard joins Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews as only players with this mind-blowing statistic

In even strength, all three of these players have 10+ goals and 15 takeaways

By Ryan Taylor

We all know Connor Bedard is amid an outstanding season thus far over his rookie year.

But, just how elite has he been this season? Here's one way to measure the 18-year-old's success.

As of this writing, there are only three players in the NHL who have 10 or more goals and 15 or more takeaways in even-strength play. Those players? Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews and, yes, Bedard.

It's true. This season, Bedard has 12 goals (30th in NHL) and 24 takeaways (18th in NHL). Crosby, on the other hand, has 17 goals (tied-fourth) and 26 takeaways (tied-10th). Matthews has 21 goals (tied-first) and 28 takeaways (tied-fourth).

Bedard has been absolutely crushing it, hanging with the league's best in several categories.

He's already broken and slashed multiple, notable statistic lines this season. Recently, he's extended his road-point streak to 10 games, which is a Blackhawks rookie record. One more game and he ties Matthews' rookie record with 11 games.

