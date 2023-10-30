Connor Bedard just broke an all-time NHL record with his latest goal

The Chicago Blackhawks rookies made some magic in the desert.



Just 28 seconds into Monday's game against the Coyotes, Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski put the puck right on the tape for Connor Bedard, who ripped it top shelf to light the lamp in Arizona.

As it turns out, his fourth goal of the season was a record-setting one. Bedard is now the youngest player in NHL history to score a goal in the first 30 seconds of a game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

YOU'VE GOTTA BE KIDDING ME, CONNOR! pic.twitter.com/sgXMhTic6c — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 31, 2023

