Connor Bedard melts hearts in adorable viral video with Nick Foligno's son

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted their annual holiday celebration on Monday, where players and staff invited their loved ones to lace up for an ice skating party at the United Center.

On TikTok, the team shared some footage of players holding hands with their girlfriends, teaching their children how to skate and spreading the holiday the cheer.

One clip, in particular, stole the hearts of fans on social media. It was Connor Bedard chasing Nick Foligno's kids around the ice in a game of keep away.

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno’s kid are the wholesome content we needed today 🥹



(via @NHLBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/o1GMZrbMyM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 19, 2023

According to Foligno, his kids have been enthralled by the rookie superstar since the day he signed with the Blackhawks over the summer on a one-year contract.

"My kids have asked me about Bedard about 1,000 times," Foligno said on July 1.

When Foligno invited Bedard over for dinner in the offseason, the 18-year-old spent hours playing knee hockey with his kids.

"I think as soon as he walked in, they just handed him a mini stick like, 'Let's go!'" Foligno said. "Poor kid. He was down on his knees the whole day. But I think he loved it more than they did probably."

Connor Bedard, ladies and gentleman. He's the gift that keeps on giving.