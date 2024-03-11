Connor Bedard mic'd up: Here's how to watch Tuesday's special coverage

Blackhawks rookie superstar Connor Bedard will be mic'd up against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at the United Center.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has already taken the league by storm through his first 51 games in the league, leading all rookies this season in goals (19) and points (46) despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw.

Here's how you can tune in for the game and watch exclusive coverage of Connor Bedard mic'd up:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tuesday's game will air on NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can stream the broadcast on NBC.com and the NBC Sports App.

Coverage begins at 6:30 with Blackhawks Pregame Live hosted by Pat Boyle, featuring analyst Tony Granato

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.