Connor Bedard scores his first goal since returning from injury

Connor Bedard has his first goal since missing 14 games with a fractured jaw.

Check out the rookie phenom's wrister that trickled in against Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

BEDARD IS BACK 🚨🚨🚨



HIS FIRST GOAL BACK FROM INJURY pic.twitter.com/mSVEMhynek — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 17, 2024

Bedard notched his first point last game against the Penguins. He made a smooth pass to Philip Kurashev to put the Blackhawks on the board against the Penguins in the second period.

Bedard now has 35 points on the season with 16 goals and 19 assists on the season. He leads all rookies in goals scored and points, leading people to believe he still has a strong chance to win the Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year award).

The Penguins game was an earlier return than originally expected for Bedard, who had been in a non-contact jersey to that point. The team didn't hold a morning skate on Thursday, either, so Chicago's rookie phenom was thrown into the fire. Bedard was originally given a 6-to-8-week timeline after receiving surgery for his broken jaw on Jan. 8.

