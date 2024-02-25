Connor Bedard came prepared ahead of Sunday's celebration for Chris Chelios, as the organization will retire his No. 7 jersey into the rafters alongside the Blackhawks' greats.

Upon arrival at the United Center, the 18-year-old phenom sported Chelios' No. 7 threads. Here's Bedard arriving at the United Center on Sunday.

Connor Bedard arrives in a Chris Chelios jersey.



Past 🤝 Future pic.twitter.com/oQLIV7OdwC — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 25, 2024

It's a clash between the Blackhawks organization's past, present and future. Along with Chelios' jersey retirement, Patrick Kane will return to the United Center for the first time as a visitor.

He had some kind words to say about Bedard ahead of their first meeting.

"He’s been amazing," Kane said. "He’s been great. We talk about the fans and the city and how it’s such a great sports town, he’s in a great spot for that. I think the fans deserve another long run of a great hockey player and hopefully great teams behind him. But I think it’s a great way to kind of start the rebuild and to start with a player like that definitely accelerates it a little bit.

"He’s been special, I’m sure you guys see covering him every night. He’s worth the price of admission. He does special things. He’s going to be a great player for a long time."

