Hockey world reacts to Connor Bedard's mind-blowing goal vs. Oilers

Connor McDavid may have won the game, but everyone is talking about the breathtaking goal scored by Connor Bedard on Tuesday night in Edmonton in the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Just over three minutes into the game, Alex Vlasic found Bedard with a pass right up the middle of the ice from the defensive zone. Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm tried to disrupt his momentum by forcing him to the backhand, but the Blackhawks' rookie kept the puck in tight and quickly pulled it back around the defender's stick with an epic forehand release.

The crowd fell silent as their brains worked to register the split-second sequence.

Fans and experts watching the nationally televised contest from home were dumbfounded by Bedard's precision and explosive release.

This is dumb https://t.co/fLbTXsdwZ9 — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) December 13, 2023

This is a felony crime https://t.co/NmQxcFdf62 — Brett Favres Fan Club (@koltsauce) December 13, 2023

BEDARD’S SHOT IS NOT FROM THIS PLANET pic.twitter.com/rF640gNn4O — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 13, 2023

Utterly preposterous by Bedard. The puck moves a solid foot and for that power to be generated, you have to hope it hits you as a goalie. That is out of this world 👽pic.twitter.com/NcZiFRwNnY — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) December 13, 2023

Bedard's shot is just ridiculous. What a psycho pic.twitter.com/3qJN3xumla — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 13, 2023

It pains me that the casual hockey viewer doesn’t know how insane this actually is… oh yeah, he’s 18. https://t.co/Sd5CBrFixa — krisK (@thatkidkriss) December 13, 2023

The snipe was Bedard's 12th goal of the season, a category he leads among all rookies. The 18-year-old phenom also leads all rookies in points (24) and is tied for the most assists (12).

He also extended his road-point streak to 10 games.

"He's telling me how bad he wants it, how bad he wants to be the best," Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno told ESPN on Tuesday during the game.

