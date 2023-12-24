Lesson learned: Never leave Connor Bedard open behind the net

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard submitted his Goal of the Year candidate on Saturday when he successfully scored a lacrosse-style, or "Michigan," goal against the Blues.

OH MY GOODNESS CONNOR BEDARD!!! pic.twitter.com/saUpUBMXIx — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

During the 1st intermission, the 18-year-old revealed to Darren Pang it wasn't his first time scoring the lacrosse-style goal.

"When I was pretty young," Bedard told Pang. "I got a lot of attempts, so it was good to kind of see one go in."

Why did he attempt "The Michigan?"

"There's just no one there," Bedard said.

Word of advice for future opponents, never lead Connor Bedard unprotected behind the net.

Watch every angle of Bedard's 'Michigan' goal here:

