Lukas Reichel got the monkey off his back on Thursday, scoring his first goal of the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What's more, he did it during a Blackhawks' power play, where he played as a bumper --- his first game at the position. Check out his redirect beauty into the top-left corner of the net.

The monkey is off his back: Lukas Reichel scores on the power play for his first goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ko9MGDauou — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 17, 2023

Reichel's goal came off a powerplay that Philipp Kurashev earned for being hit illegally and nearly head-first into the boards. Connor Bedard, who is usually a pacifist on the ice, was the first to come to the rescue of Kurashev.

Connor Bedard comes to the defense of Philipp Kurashev, who is boarded by Mikhail Sergachev. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/sHtZcQOXnh — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 17, 2023

Reichel now has three points on the season on account of his goal and the two prior assists he notched. He's gone through a couple of changes, including his insertion to the bumper spot. The Hawks also moved him to wing at one point this season, too.

